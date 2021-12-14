Rangers transfer news: Gerrard sent warning over Gers fans ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers fans will not take too kindly to Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard raiding their club for players, says Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Since leaving the Gers for Villa, the Midlands club have been linked with more than one player from Ibrox.

Who is currently being linked with a move to Aston Villa?

According to the Daily Record, midfielder Glen Kamara is on Villa's radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The Daily Record states that Villa were monitoring the 26-year-old even before Gerrard's arrival, suggesting that he is a long-term target for the club.

The same report also claims Gerrard is keen on Ryan Kent, but Kamara seems to be at the very top of the list due to the groundwork the Premier League outfit have already done.

The above is not what Rangers fans will want to hear, but you would expect the links to continue given Gerrard's connection to these players, who he guided to the Scottish Premiership title last season.

What has Bridge said about Gerrard?

Bridge is certain Rangers fans will not be happy with Gerrard trying to prize some of the club's most valuable assets away from Ibrox but does not think that potential backlash will stop the Villa manager.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think Rangers fans will take too kindly to Aston Villa raiding the club. That doesn't mean Steven Gerrard's not going to do it."

Will Gerrard destroy his relationship with Rangers supporters?

Gerrard is already on the bad side of some Rangers fans following his decision to leave Ibrox for Villa Park mid-season. Taking the club's star players is certainly not going to do him any favours.

The likes of Kamara and Kent would probably be in for the same treatment as well if they decide to leave Glasgow next month when the transfer window opens.

The Gers are still in charge in the title race under new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, currently sitting four points above rivals Celtic, while they have a tough European tie against Borussia Dortmund when the Europa League returns.

Abandoning the club with all these challenges ahead will undoubtedly sting, especially if it involves a reunion with Gerrard, who has already left them.

In regards to the Liverpool legend, supporters will be thankful for his contribution. He oversaw a first title win in 10 years and put an end to Celtic's dominance of Scottish football.

But with all this talk about a raid on Ibrox, you cannot help but feel that he is going to hurt his legacy.

