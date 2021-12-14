Molineux latest news: 99% of footballers wouldn't agree with 'really harsh' Wolves decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks 99% of professional footballers would not want Joao Moutinho's handball against Manchester City to be given.

The Wolves midfielder was penalised by referee Jon Moss for what was deemed as a handball inside the box, resulting in Raheem Sterling dispatching a penalty to give City a 1-0 win at the Etihad.

What exactly did Moutinho do?

From Moss' point of view, which is the only one that really matters on the day, the 142-cap Portugal international illegally blocked Bernardo Silva's cross with his arm.

VAR had a lengthy look at the incident, but Moss' original decision of a penalty stood, with Sterling taking full advantage as he bagged his 100th Premier League goal.

Why all the controversy then? Well, looking back at replays, it does appear that the ball hit Moutinho's armpit rather than his actual arm, hence all the outrage and fallout from the game.

All in all, it was a match to forget for Bruno Lage's side, who also saw striker Raul Jimenez sent off on the stroke of half-time. That decision, however, was much more straightforward after the Mexico international provided Moss with the ammo to hand him two yellow cards.

Jimenez initially gave a foul away right in front of Moss before blocking Rodri's free-kick from a couple of yards out, resulting in his dismissal.

What has Hatfield said about Moutinho's handball?

Hatfield has told GIVEMESPORT that the decision to hand City a penalty was "harsh", while the Express & Star journalist is also convinced most footballers would not want Moutinho's handball to be given.

"It's a harsh one, isn't it? It's a really harsh one," Hatfield said to GMS. "I can see the argument the referee's made in terms of he's got his arm up, but if you ask any kind of professional footballer would they want that to be handball, I'm fairly certain 99% of them would say no."

How will Lage and Wolves feel?

Lage and Wolves will be disappointed not just with the penalty decision, but with the game and result overall. They could have possibly got something had it not been for Jimenez's silly red card.

It made it back-to-back defeats following their 1-0 loss to Liverpool, which is hardly terrible given the strength of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's sides.

Still, with two 0-0 draws coming before that, Lage would have loved a win, which always looked impossible after Jimenez's sending off and Sterling's cool penalty.

