Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Ukrainian open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed he would be open to fighting Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at cruiserweight ahead of his blockbuster rematch with Anthony Joshua - but only if he gets to keep his heavyweight belts.

Usyk, 34, beat Joshua, 32, for the unified WBO, WBA and IBF titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

And now the former Olympian wants to unify the division with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Meanwhile, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has been given the all-clear by the WBC to step up to cruiserweight and challenge Ilunga Makabu for their belt, which just so happens to be Usyk's old stomping ground.

The Ukrainian tactician, 34, is gearing up for the first defence of his titles against former two-time world champion Joshua, 32, which is expected to take place next spring.

But now, with Canelo openly flirting with a move up to cruiserweight, he can't help but sense another opportunity.

Usyk told Fight Hype: "Yes, I can fight him at cruiserweight.

"But with only one thing – I keep my belts at heavyweight.

"Then I go back to cruiserweight and fight him and then I come back to heavyweight.

"But I don't think about Canelo, I'm a heavyweight, and of course I'll fight Tyson Fury."

Talking of the upcoming bout between Canelo and Makabu, Usyk admitted that he doesn't know too much about 'the other guy'.

He added: "I saw his fights on TV, I don't know him personally but I watched his fights on TV."

"Yeah, I think Canelo is good, I don't know about the other guy, I only watched a couple of his fights.

"Everything goes around Canelo."

Whether Usyk was being genuinely serious or not is hard to tell at the best of times but it's hard to imagine Canelo would consider taking such a risk anyway.

In any case, he has more pressing matters to deal with right now, as Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn warned the 32-year-old is focused solely on avenging his second career defeat.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: "AJ is already in camp physically and mentally for the Usyk rematch, and it's all he has thought about since the night of the first fight.

"I have a meeting planned with [Usyk's promoter] Alex Krassyuk to start working on proposed venues for the spring rematch.

"It's a huge fight and we believe AJ can become a three-time world heavyweight champion."

