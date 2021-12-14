Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What's Wladimir Klitschko doing these days?

The giant Ukrainian ruled the heavyweight division for the best part of a decade as a professional, to follow on from the gold medal that he won as an amateur at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

But he has rarely been seen since his last professional contest back in April 2017 when he took on Anthony Joshua in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

On that night, the veteran boxer gave Joshua all he could handle, knocking the Brit down in the sixth round before his younger foe battled back to eventually win via an 11th round knockout in a fight that will live long in the memory.

Almost five years have passed since that stunning evening in the capital, but it seems that Klitschko can't get rid of that itch to return to the ring.

Now aged 45, he has posted footage on social media of himself, via boxing journalist Michael Benson, taking part in a light sparring session.

While it's clear that neither man is going hell for leather inside the squared circle, Klitschko is still able to demonstrate that he remains light on his feet and produces impressive head movement for a man in his mid-forties during the clip.

Take a look at the video of Klitschko back in action below...

It's too early to say that he is ready to make a comeback, and things rarely end well for fighters who come back into the sport at such a late age.

However, Klitschko appears to still have that spring in his step, and his faculties remain intact, so it cannot be ruled out.

Tyson Fury and Joshua, who have both shared the ring with Klitschko, can rest easy for now, but you can never say never in boxing.

Perhaps Klitschko isn't quite done just yet!

