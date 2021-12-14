Tottenham transfer news: Spurs revive interest in 32-cap attacker 'Mourinho really wanted'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham did "a lot of groundwork" on Manchester United star Jesse Lingard before he joined West Ham on loan last season, says journalist Paul Brown.

Lingard is out of contract next summer and Tottenham are one side who have been linked with him.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

If reports are to be believed, Lingard is likely to leave United at the end of the season on a free transfer. According to The Telegraph, talks between the two parties over a new deal have collapsed, pushing the 28-year-old attacking midfielder closer to the Old Trafford exit door.

Meanwhile, ESPN have reported that Tottenham are one of several clubs who are interested in signing Lingard when his current contract expires.

The 32-cap England international has barely played for United in the Premier League this season, making talk of an exit rather than a contract renewal no surprise.

After finding himself in a similar situation last season, Lingard spent the second half of that campaign on loan at West Ham and dazzled at the London Stadium. He made a total of 16 league appearances, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in the process.

What has Brown said about Lingard and Tottenham?

Amid the fresh links, Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Jose Mourinho wanted Lingard at Tottenham and that the north London club had been tracking the player before his eventual move to their London rivals.

Speaking to GMS, the Daily Star journalist said: "It's an interesting one that because Mourinho really wanted Lingard and he's a player that Spurs did a lot of groundwork on before he went on loan to West Ham."

Where will Lingard end up?

Based on last season, Lingard could be a good addition to this Spurs squad, especially if they end up losing Steven Bergwijn to Ajax and Antonio Conte feels he needs another body.

But from Lingard's perspective, he will want to be more than just another body after being on the fringes at United.

Considering that and how well he did during his time at West Ham, the east London club, who could make a move next month rather than wait until the summer, will surely fancy their chances.

The Telegraph claims West Ham will make a fresh move for Lingard in January, though United may be reluctant to sell to them because they are currently a top-four rival.

Ultimately, without being able to guarantee him minutes, it could be a tricky deal for Tottenham to pull off.

