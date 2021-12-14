Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dani Alves made his second Barcelona debut on Tuesday in the Maradona Cup against Boca Juniors.

The Brazilian, now 38 years old, re-signed for the club last month.

He has been training with the Catalan giants for the last month but is unable to play in a competitive game for Barca until January 2022.

He finally pulled on the shirt once again in their friendly on Tuesday. But how did he get on?

Alves did very well as it turns out.

The veteran started the game at right-back and donned the number eight shirt.

He was impressive during his 90 minutes on the pitch. He proved to be a constant threat going forward as he whipped in numerous dangerous crosses and tested the goalkeeper on a few occasions.

He was also solid in defence.

The game went to penalties and Alves made no mistake when he stepped up to take Barcelona's first spot-kick.

Barca ended up losing the game on penalties but Alves' performance was extremely promising.

His highlights from the game have emerged and you can watch them below...

Isn't it great to see Alves putting on the Barca shirt once again?!

Of course, it's only a friendly, but considering Alves hasn't played a game in a few months he put in a very good shift indeed.

Jamie Rincon of Marca was very impressed with Alves' performance.

Rincon wrote: "He showed more quality, resourcefulness and know-how than most others in the squad have this season. He played 90 minutes, showed good distribution of the ball, created chances and was always offering a solution for his teammates.

"It was clear to see that the benefits he brings are greater than anybody else who occupies that right-hand side."

Alves is just two years away from his 40th birthday but he continues to play at a very high level. Re-signing him could prove to be a masterstroke for Barcelona.

