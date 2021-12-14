Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok DLC: Release Date, Features, Trailers and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ubisoft, who are the developers of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, have announced a new expansion - Dawn of Ragnarok - and we have all the details you need to know ahead of this new content.



The game has been a big hit for a couple of years, and a huge reason behind this is due to the fact that they are releasing new content a lot to keep it fresh.

The game is set in the 9th century, and blends a perfect amount of fact and fiction in order to create a whole new world for gamers to play in.

Here is everything you need to know about the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC expansion:

Release Date

This recent expansion was only previously announced, and we can get excited as this expansion pack is not too far away. The Dawn of Ragnarok expansion will be released in early 2022 as it goes live on Thursday 10th March 2022.

Features

As with every new DLC that arrives in Assassins Creed, there will be an abundance of new features to keep the gaming community engaged. Some of these features won’t be revealed until the DLC comes out, whilst others have been revealed.

Here are the features for the expansion:

Features a huge update,

Ubisoft have revealed that the story in this DLC is around 35 hours long

There will also be some new characters introduced.

New weapons and armour will also be introduced

Trailers

Right now, Dawn of Ragnarok has not got a trailer, but this makes a lot of sense due to the fact that it is not out until March 2022. This trailer will give us a great preview of the new content which will be arriving when the expansion is revealed.

When the trailer does come out, we will post it right on this page, so keep an eye out for any updates. Hopefully this new expansion is as exciting as it promises to be.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

