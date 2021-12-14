The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Multiplayer and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community were over the moon to hear the announcement that the new game The Texas Chainsaw Massacre would be released in the future and we have all the information you need to know around this upcoming game.



This game was announced by developers Gun Interactive, and this announcement happened during the most recent 2021 Game Awards.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been a massive movie franchise for decades, and to see it branch out into the gaming world is a great idea.

Here is everything you need to know about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game:

Release Date

The developers haven’t revealed any official information around the release date, and due to this we do not have a confirmed date for the game to go live.

However, rumours are suggesting that we could be treated to the game in early 2022, possible February.

Trailer

The trailer for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released at the Game Awards 2021 and it got a lot of players excited for the game. It also featured the iconic chainsaw at the end of the video.

Gameplay

Sadly there hasn’t been any proper gameplay footage revealed officially or leaked on social media. When gameplay footage is revealed, we will provide you with all the latest updates and footage right here.



Multiplayer

It is expected that this game will mainly run a multiplayer game mode, in a similar style to the very popular game Friday the 13th. This will see one player play as a horror character, whilst the other players try to survive and escape.



There will no doubt be some exciting changes and new features for gamers to play when The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is released.



This is a very exciting game, but it is in the early stages of being announced. No doubt we will be treated to a lot of sneak peaks and previews in the build up to this game going live, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News