Chelsea latest news: 'Strange' situation developing over £45m Blues trio after Tuchel call

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel missed a trick by allowing Conor Gallagher to head out on loan to Crystal Palace, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Gallagher joined the Eagles on a season-long deal before the campaign got underway and has gone on to shine at Selhurst Park.

What's the latest news involving Gallagher?

Gallagher was midway through a temporary spell on the books of West Bromwich Albion when Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea's head coach in January.

The 21-year-old bagged two goals and grabbed as many assists during 32 appearances for the Baggies, but that was not enough to stop Tuchel deciding to send Gallagher out on loan again.

Patrick Vieira, who was appointed as Palace's new manager in July, made Gallagher one of his first acquisitions and he has taken his game to the next level at Selhurst Park.

Gallagher's eye-catching performances for the Eagles resulted in him earning a maiden England call-up after Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw pulled out of Gareth Southgate's squad last month.

He made his Three Lions debut by coming on as a substitute in the 10-0 World Cup qualifying rout of San Marino.

Enter Giveaway

That led to the midfielder - who is valued at £13.5million by Transfermarkt - heaping praise on Vieira, with him describing his club boss as "amazing" and insisting his tactical game has improved since joining Palace.

What has Michael Bridge said about Gallagher?

Bridge has questioned Tuchel's decision to send Gallagher out on loan while keeping fellow central midfielders Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the German's call may have backfired due his impressive form for Palace.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "It's strange that you've got Barkley and Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea but Gallagher, who's on loan, gets in the England squad.

Football Terrace DEBATE: Is Antonio Rudiger really worth £400k p/w?!

"There's just something I find a bit odd about that."

How do Gallagher's stats compare to Barkley and Loftus-Cheek so far this season?

Gallagher has been in impressive form for Palace, becoming a regular starter under Vieira.

The midfielder has contributed in the final third of the pitch by scoring six goals, including a brace last time out against Everton, and registering a further three assists in 16 outings.

Barkley, meanwhile, has been restricted to one Premier League start since the campaign got underway.

Despite being valued at £15.3million by Transfermarkt, Barkley has been afforded just 303 minutes of football in all competitions.

1 of 15 How much did Chelsea buy Michael Essien for? £22.5m £24.5m £26.5m £28.5m

Loftus-Cheek, who made 25 appearances during a Palace loan spell in the 2017/18 season, has been handed a little more action than Barkley.

The £16.2million-rated 25-year-old has featured in 16 Chelsea fixtures and contributed three assists.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News