Kevin De Bruyne scored a screamer for Manchester City in their 7-0 demolition of Leeds United on Tuesday evening.

The Citizens went into the game at the Edtihad Stadium as heavy favourites and they showed their dominance in the opening hour of the match.

Pep Guardiola's side led by three goals at half-time thanks to efforts from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and De Bruyne.

Riyad Mahrez scored City's fourth in the 49th minute before De Bruyne netted his second 13 minutes later.

And what a goal it was from the Belgian.

Foden had just had a goal disallowed to make it 5-0.

Almost immediately from the restart, De Bruyne picked up the ball and then hit an unstoppable strike from outside the box that rifled into the net.

What a hit that is. Illan Meslier had absolutely no chance.

It got even worse for Leeds shortly after as City continued to put their foot on the gas.

John Stones made it 6-0 in the 74th minute, before Nathan Ake scored City's seventh four minutes later.

There were no further goals in what was an extremely satisfactory evening for City.

Guardiola's side have now extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

Liverpool could reduce that gap back down to one point if they beat Newcastle United on Thursday.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain in 16th and just five points above the relegation zone.

