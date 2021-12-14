Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Is there a better player in the world right now than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah?

The Egyptian winger has been outstanding for the Reds ever since he arrived on Merseyside in 2017, but he seems to have taken his game to another level altogether this season.

He is currently running away with the Premier League Golden Boot, having scored 14 goals already in 2021/22, while he also netted seven goals in Liverpool's perfect Champions League group stage campaign.

The 29-year-old has a little over 18 months left on his contract, and the majority of Liverpool fans are desperate for him to remain at Anfield beyond 2023.

But would it be a disaster if he did depart?

Not according to one fan, who called up talkSPORT on Tuesday evening and made a shock admission.

When asked who he would rather sell out of Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he responded by saying: "I've got an unpopular opinion here. Salah's amazing, but as a team, sometimes we play better without Salah.

"He scores brilliant goals, he's lethal, but he's also extremely selfish, and there have been times when I've watched Liverpool without Salah and I've seen them play better as a team.

"Mane's involved more, whoever's the false nine is involved more because they're not all trying to look for Salah."

He was then pressed by Andy Goldstein as to whether he would get rid of Salah over van Dijk, to which he replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah."

Watch the video of the extraordinary phone call below...

There can be little doubt that Liverpool badly missed van Dijk last season when he missed the majority of the campaign with a serious knee injury. Their title challenge completely fell away in the second half of the season, and that can be linked to him being unavailable.

However, it is hard to imagine Jurgen Klopp's team without Salah in it at the moment. He is simply a goal machine, and has a strong case for being the best player on the planet.

Perhaps his greatness will not be truly appreciated until he leaves Anfield, but most Liverpool fans will hope that is still a few years away yet.

