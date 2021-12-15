Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City were at their imperious best as they smashed Leeds United 7-0 in their Premier League clash on Tuesday evening.

Leeds are suffering from a mini injury crisis at the moment and Pep Guardiola's side took full advantage at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne (2), Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were all on the scoresheet in a dominant victory.

Ruben Dias started the game and he played 64 minutes before being substituted off.

The Portuguese defender, who put in another superb display, is going viral for his desperation to stop a cross at the end of the first half.

Dias found himself on the edge of his box and he did well to block a cross from Junior Firpo.

Unfortunately for Dias, the ball fell straight to Jack Harrison, who proceeded to run straight at the Portuguese defender.

Dias was off balance but he did everything in his power to block the cross as he got in a press up position and dived backwards.

The moment is going viral and you can view some of the reaction below...

It was a bizarre yet comical piece of defending from Dias.

While he wasn't successful in blocking the cross, he may have put Harrison off and Leeds' attack eventually came to nothing.

Many football fans have been reacting to the video and you can view some of the comments below...

City are now four points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Guardiola was very pleased with his side's performance.

“Yeah, we played a really good game,” Guardiola said after the game, per Man City's official website.

“We dropped five points against Leeds last season with the same guys we had today except Jack [Grealish].

"We started in a good rhythm and our central defenders made good build-up. We were patient with the ball and the quality of the players did the rest.

“It was a good game. The vibe at the stadium was phenomenal. It was sold out today and when this happens the players feel it. Thanks so much to them (the fans). It was a pleasure.”

