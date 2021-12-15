Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof has been fitted with a heart monitor after suffering chest pains during the win against Norwich on Saturday.

The 27-year-old defender had to be substituted after he suffered discomfort during the match.

Now, his wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, has revealed he’s being monitored as a result.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

She wrote on her blog: "It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very upset afterwards.

"He did a lot of tests and has a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK.

"It was a long time before I got hold of someone on the team who updated me. Everything seems to be okay as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow.

"So we just spent the day at home yesterday and rested."

United’s scheduled fixture against Brentford on Tuesday was postponed due to a COVID outbreak at the club.

In a statement on Tuesday, United said: "Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations. He has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

"All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club."

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitted Lindelof had a higher heart rate than normal and wasn’t sure why.

He said: “He can’t remember how it happened but he had a collision with another player. After the game we checked him."

Meanwhile, David de Gea immediately feared the worst.

De Gea said: “We saw some players who are feeling a bit of problem with their breathing. We saw Eriksen and Aguero.

“It is difficult to see your players acting like this and I hope he is fine. As soon I saw it was difficulty with breathing, it does not matter about the game — the main thing is to be safe.”

We wish Lindelof all the best.

News Now - Sport News