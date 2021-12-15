Newcastle transfer news: Five-man January shortlist 'ideal' for Eddie Howe

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Signing players from Premier League clubs next month would be the "ideal scenario" for Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Based on reports, the club are likely to target players with top-flight experience as they look to beat the drop.

Who are Newcastle currently being linked with?

With Newcastle in a relegation battle, they need reinforcements when the transfer window opens in January.

According to The Telegraph, that search for reinforcements is likely to take the Magpies to some of their Premier League rivals.

The outlet claims that Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, Burnley's James Tarkowski and Tottenham's Harry Winks are names that have all been discussed by the club.

The likes of Lingard and Barkley have barely featured for their respective sides this season, so Newcastle will be hoping that the promise of guaranteed minutes can tempt them to St James' Park.

Lingard failed to make a single league start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the current campaign before his dismissal, while Barkley has been overlooked in recent top-flight fixtures despite the midfield crisis at Stamford Bridge.

What has O'Rourke said about Newcastle targeting Premier League players?

Given where Newcastle currently are and what is at stake, O'Rourke believes the Tyneside outfit signing players with Premier League experience would be ideal.

Is Eddie Howe the right choice for Newcastle? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the ideal scenario for Eddie Howe would be to get players from Premier League clubs, players who know the league that can come straight into his team and hit the ground running."

Can Newcastle land their reported targets?

While they have money, and loan moves for players like Barkley, who are not playing regularly right now, are possible, things are not going to be easy.

Being caught up in a relegation battle could put off some targets, while teams around them will not want to sell to a direct rival.

Tarkowski's Burnley, for example, are also in the thick of things down at the bottom. It is far from impossible, especially given his contract situation, but you would expect there to be a reluctance from Sean Dyche to allow him to leave mid-season for a rival.

Ultimately, it would be ideal for Newcastle to sign Premier League-based players in their bid to avoid relegation to the Championship. But you suspect that they may face some trouble landing all of their targets next month.

