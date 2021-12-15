Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici told to reach agreement with 136-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that extending Hugo Lloris' contract would be good business for Tottenham.

The club captain is currently in his tenth season since joining from Lyon but is out of contract next summer and set to become a free agent.

What's the latest news with Lloris?

Remarkably, despite the 34-year-old continuing to be one of Spurs' most consistent players, it's approaching five years since he last signed a new deal.

But the 136-cap international, who's not missed a minute of Premier League action since before lockdown, is still enjoying another fine season between the sticks for Tottenham.

In fact, Lloris' shut-out against Norwich earlier this month was his sixth clean sheet of the season, bettered only by Aaron Ramsdale, Ederson, Alisson and Edouard Mendy despite Antonio Conte's side having at least one game in hand on everyone else.

Tottenham have recently been linked with Jordan Pickford, whilst they already have Pierluigi Gollini fighting for the number one shirt, but The Athletic believe that the north London outfit are confident of agreeing a deal to keep Lloris on their books.

The report says that talks have been ongoing over the last few months and both parties are keen on extending Lloris' stay at the club.

It's not yet clear whether Lloris, whose current deal is worth £31.2m, will be offered a 12 month contract or longer, but Bridge believes that either would be good news for Spurs.

What did Bridge say about Lloris?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think if Paratici signed him up for another season or two, that would be good business for Tottenham."

Does Lloris deserve a new deal?

Not only did Lloris become Spurs' record appearance maker in the Premier League earlier this season, but he'll be due a testimonial following the climax of the 2021-2022 campaign.

He's stuck with the club through thick and thin. Even when Lloris was good enough to probably move on and compete for regular trophies elsewhere, he stayed loyal to Tottenham and has repaid the fans with nothing but consistent performances.

Not even winning the World Cup in 2018 led to Lloris kicking up a fuss. Therefore, this contract is long overdue and should take him to the final years of his career.

Additionally, it's great news for Tottenham as they're keeping one of the best keepers in the Premier League for at least another season.

