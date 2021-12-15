Molineux transfer news: Wolves stance on selling £30m PSG target revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield is not expecting Wolverhampton Wanderers to sanction the sale of Rayan Ait-Nouri to a direct rival during the January transfer window.

Ait-Nouri only headed to Molineux on a permanent basis during the summer, with Wolves forking out £9.5million, but he is already the subject of interest from a trio of clubs.

What's the latest news involving Ait-Nouri?

Ait-Nouri initially headed to Wolves on a season-long loan deal from French side Angers last year, with the move offering the option of being made permanent.

The left-back went on to make 24 appearances in his new surroundings and, despite a change in management thanks to Bruno Lage being appointed after Nuno Espirito Santo's departure, the club opted to clinch the 20-year-old's services on a long-term deal.

Ait-Nouri committed his future to Wolves by penning a contract which expires in the summer of 2026 but has the option of being extended by another year.

However, he is already a wanted man elsewhere as French media outlet Jeunes Footeux have claimed that Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Crystal Palace hold an interest.

The report suggests Wolves would consider bids in the region of £21million and £25.75million.

Enter Giveaway

Ait-Nouri is also being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain, who are considering a £30million move which would bring the Frenchman back to his homeland next month.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Ait-Nouri?

Hatfield admits Wolves will already be mulling over the fee they could claim by allowing Ait-Nouri to move onto pastures new.

However, the journalist does not think Lage would be interested in selling the left-back to one of Wolves' Premier League rivals.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, there's always one eye on a potential future transfer fee but I don't think Wolves would be looking to sell just yet.

Football Terrace DEBATE: Is Antonio Rudiger really worth £400k p/w?!

"I particularly don't think they would be willing to sell to the likes of Crystal Palace, who are maybe not completely a direct competitor but someone who is in the same kind of bracket as Wolves.

"They won't want to be seen as strengthening a rival."

How has Ait-Nouri performed so far this season?

Ait-Nouri started both of Wolves' Carabao Cup ties earlier in the campaign but found his opportunities in the Premier League limited.

1 of 10 What year did the Molineux stadium become Wolves' home? 1899 1909 1889 1879

The left-back was only afforded six minutes of top flight football over the course of the first two months of the season but he has since gone on to become a regular fixture in Lage's starting line-up.

He has also shown his potential going forward having recorded a pair of assists since making his switch permanent.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News