Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has suggested that Valtteri Bottas' performance in Abu Dhabi may have cost Lewis Hamilton the race victory and, ultimately, the championship title.

The Finn was competing in his final Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday but didn't really have one to remember as he could not influence the fight out front.

Indeed, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez had more of an impact on the battle between Hamilton and Max Verstappen, though you have to say it was the late Safety Car fiasco that really led to the result we got at the Yas Marina circuit.

Even so, Palmer was not overly impressed with Bottas' final showing in a Silver Arrows car, and explained why on the BBC's Chequered Flag podcast:

“Bottas had a shocker.

“Now, did that cost Hamilton the title? If Bottas is within a pit-stop window of Verstappen, Verstappen is not having ‘free’ stops willy nilly.

“A great driver for the team for so many years, his last race he went missing and it meant Verstappen had a ‘free’ stop at the Virtual Safety Car, ‘free’ stop at the Safety Car.

“If you’ve got another Mercedes there within 23 seconds of him, in a car that’s quicker with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, he can’t do it and Hamilton is the champion.

“Bottas has been solid but when it counted, he couldn’t help his team-mate, and Perez did everything he possibly could, and he was in contention to do so.”

Bottas heads to Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season where he'll be looking to lead them up the field.

