Both Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle have suggested an 'engine-cut' as a way of deterring drivers from exceeding track limits so often during a Grand Prix.

More and more Formula 1 circuits have run-off areas these days and that has allowed drivers to either get away relatively scot-free with a mistake or, more pertinently, keep a position out on track when they perhaps wouldn't have done with a gravel trap around.

Indeed, we've seen a lot of it this season with the stewards regularly having to make judgement calls and Rosberg and Brundle have both now suggested a more dramatic deterrent for running over the white lines that depict the boundary of the circuit.

“I have an idea because it’s really important to create some kind of deterrent for when you go off track,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“One idea I have is cut the engine for any car that goes off track, cut the engine for one or two seconds. That would really stop people wanting to go there.”

Brundle then said: “I mentioned that to a few people over the years and they say ‘well, that could be dangerous for the cars behind if the car in front suddenly slows down.'

“But he will be off the track when he suddenly slows down.

“But there is a concern you might suddenly come across a car that’s slowing down without any warning.”

Certainly, it could be something to look at because run-off areas, naturally, get pushed to the limit by drivers who are looking for every competitive edge during a race.

