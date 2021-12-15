Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommaso Ciampa let Bron Breakker know he's swimming with sharks after Breakker’s hard-fought victory against Roderick Strong.

Plus, Cameron Grimes stole Duke Hudson's wig following their No Holds Barred clash, chaos erupted as Cora Jade rolled up Dakota Kai for a surprise victory, Harland left a trail of destruction in his wake and Grayson Waller basked in the WWE NXT Universe's animosity in a loaded episode of NXT 2.0!

Cameron Grimes def. Duke Hudson – No Holds Barred Match

Cameron Grimes revealed the truth by exposing Duke Hudson’s shaved head following their brutal No Holds Barred clash.

Both Superstars showed how personal this intense rivalry is as Grimes and Hudson battered one another with an assortment of trash cans, Kendo sticks and chairs.

After planting Grimes through a table, Hudson grabbed a pair of hair trimmers, but Grimes escaped with a poison-rana and a Cave-In for the victory.

Grayson Waller responded to his attack on Johnny Gargano

Grayson Waller basked in the furious reactions by the NXT Universe following his surprise attack on Johnny Gargano last week.

Ivy Nile def. Amari Miller

Ivy Nile continued her dominant run with a powerful victory over Amari Miller. “The Pitbull” of Diamond Mine looked as if she barely broke a sweat while showboating with pushups and dips on a fallen Miller.

Miller had a brief glimpse of offense, but Nile quickly brought it to an end with a dropkick before she locked in a modified dragon sleeper to force Miller to tap out.

Harland laid waste to Guru Raaj in debut match

The terrifying Harland barreled through Guru Raaj, leaving a path of utter destruction in his debut match on NXT 2.0.

Harland pummeled Raaj into the mat before delivering a monstrous slam for the pinfall. Not done there, Harland turned his attention back on Raaj, ignoring referees to continuously slam him face-first into the mat. It wasn’t until Joe Gacy stepped in to sooth the terrorizing Harland that the duo finally left the ring.

Cora Jade def. Dakota Kai

Fresh off being cleared for action following her injury at NXT WarGames, Cora Jade ran right back into the fray against Dakota Kai.

Kai targeted the injured shoulder, but it did little to slow down the tenacious Jade. After she planted Jade with a uranage, Kai rolled out of the ring to grab her trusty shovel. Despite nearly being attacked, the referee managed to get the shovel away from Kai, which left her exposed for a quick rollup by Jade.

After the match, chaos broke loose as Raquel Gonzalez charged the ring to save Jade from an enraged Kai. With the two brawling to the backstage area of the arena, Jade was left alone in the ring to fall victim to Toxic Attraction, who pounced on the young Superstar and attacked her injured shoulder.

Tony D’Angelo def. Andre Chase

Tony D’Angelo used his match against Andre Chase as a teachable moment to show the founder of Chase University the meaning of respect.

Chase showed off for his student section, keeping D'Angelo on his heels until "The Made Man of NXT" pulled the sweater over Chase's head and started raining down body blows. D'Angelo then tossed Chase around the ring with a suplex and a twisting neckbreaker to score the 1-2-3.

Boa def. Edris Enofé

Edris Enofé should have stayed out of Boa’s business, as the new vessel for Tian Sha made the up-and-comer pay for stopping his attack on Solo Sikoa last week.

Enofé held his own with an impressive small package suplex, but Boa’s new powers, while still not fully under his control, helped him earn the upper hand before knocking out Enofé with a vicious roundhouse kick to the head for the victory.

Jacket Time def. GYV

After perpetually messing up the Grizzled Young Veterans’ schemes, James Drake & Zack Gibson finally got their chance to let out their frustrations on Jacket Time. The two teams exchanged blows at a furious pace as all four Superstars put their bodies on the line.

As GYV started rolling, The Creed Brothers made their way to ringside to observe the match. Kushida took advantage and knocked Drake & Gibson outside the ring.

The Creeds charged GYV but stopped in their tracks to witness both members of Jacket Time launch themselves over the ropes to take out Drake & Gibson. Kushida & Jiro then rolled GYV back in the ring for an assisted moonsault off the top rope and the pin.

Bron Breakker def. Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong wanted his big-money fight, and Bron Breakker delivered in a heavyweight showdown between the NXT Cruiserweight Champion and the powerful blue-chipper.

Not many Superstars can hang with Breakker's strength, but Strong matched him shot for shot, smashing Breakker onto the announce table before picking him back up for a double knee drop. Unable to keep him down for the pin, Breakker powered up to dish out his own punishment in the form of thunderous belly-to-belly suplexes and a Frankensteiner.

The two pummeled one another as Breakker somehow kicked out of a suplex from the top rope and a double-underhanded powerbomb. Strong looked to keep him staggered, but Breakker caught him and hoisted him up for a gorilla press powerslam and the victory.

After the match, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa jumped Breakker and delivered a Willow's Bell onto the title, standing tall over the fallen Breakker as NXT went off the air.

You can watch WWE NXT every single week live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News