Megan Rapinoe, Allyson Felix: Candace Parker congratulated for post about wife & baby

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WNBA star Candace Parker has delighted the sporting world by announcing she is married to Anya Petrakova, and that the pair are expecting a baby.

Parker revealed she had been married to Petrakova, a Russian professional basketball player, for two years.

In a heartwarming Instagram post about the couple’s two year wedding anniversary, Parker also announced they were expecting a baby.

"Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends," Parker wrote.

"My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together."

The 35-year-old Parker already has a 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa, from a previous marriage with former NBA player Shelden Williams.

"Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home," Parker continued.

"Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I'm wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.

"We've always dreamed of growing our family….it's surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!

"You couldn't be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows "Song Cry" already by heart😜 !)

"I can't wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"

A number of fellow sporting stars have reacted to the Instagram post, including Megan Rapinoe.

The footballer commented on the post with 12 love-heart eyes emojis. Rapinoe’s partner, basketball legend Sue Bird, also responded with a heart emoji.

Allyson Felix, a seven-time Olympic track and field champion, was another to comment, posting three black love heart emojis, while Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, offered her congratulations.

This year has been one to remember for Parker. Having won her first WNBA title in 2016 with Los Angeles Sparks, she helped Chicago Sky to victory last season.

It was Chicago Sky’s first ever WNBA Championship title.

During her career, Parker has won two WNBA Most Valuable Player Awards, and has been selected to six All-WNBA teams and five All-Star teams.



She also earned Olympic gold medals with the United States at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

News Now - Sport News