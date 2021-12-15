Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has criticised both the FIA and the Mercedes team following on from Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The season finale at the weekend continues to make big headlines and it does not appear that the debate is going to go anywhere particularly soon as things stand.

Indeed, everyone has got an opinion on it from former drivers to the casual observer and Schumacher, as a driver turned pundit, has certainly let his feelings be known in the aftermath:

"The FIA ​​is pretty much the loser of the year when you look at the decisions made this season.

"The mess started in Brazil. And then this in the last race," he said to Sky Germany.

"Toto said over the radio, 'Michael [Masi] this is not right'. The race must be stopped one lap earlier.

"He really wanted to make sure the last lap wouldn't count.

"Of course, you have to pull out all the stops, but Max and his team did a really good job in an insanely exciting race. He won fairly at the restart.

"I'm sorry, but I think it leaves a bitter aftertaste when you try to win the World Championship like that."

The fallout from Sunday is continuing but the hope has to be that we can at least learn from what happened, even if that probably doesn't come as much solace to the likes of Lewis Hamilton who was so cruelly denied the world championship.

News Now - Sport News