FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard (FUT): Release Date, Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 are set to release an all-new promo in Ultimate Team called Winter Wildcard.

EA Sports will be launching an array of exciting looking cards in what appears to be a bid to bolster the transfer market, which has suffered several severe crashes throughout the course of the game's life so far.

After the successful launch of the FUT Versus cards, it looks like there will be a quick turnaround as Christmas rapidly approaches.

So, what do we know about the Winter Wildcard feature so far? What cards are we expecting to see and when will they be launched.

Scroll down to find out everything that you need to know about FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards in Ultimate Team.

Read more: FIFA 22 TOTW: Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard Release Date

We are expecting the Winter Wildcard promo to be released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Friday 15th December 2021 at 6pm GMT.

No loading screen has appeared in-game at this time, which is usually a good indication regarding whether new content is on the way.

The date above is what is being heavily circulated in the FIFA community and might not be set in stone. In that case, we will update this section of the article as soon as new information emerges on this matter. Keep on the lookout!

Leaks

Any leaks regarding FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards in Ultimate Team will appear here once they become available. Stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

Predictions

UPDATE 15th December: Predictions for the players that will make the first team are already coming thick and fast. SAF Harrison, along with ElitageFUT and FUTDonk posted their predictions that features Neymar, Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha and Gareth Bale.

(Credit: SAF Harrison)

As well as this, there is expected to be a mini-release in the days following and the addition of a Silver Stars Objectives Player.

The trio also predicted that Achraf Hakimi, Serge Gnabry and Yuri Berchiche will be added as part of the second release and Mitchell van Bergen will be added as the special silver card.

(Credit: SAF Harrison)

(Credit: SAF Harrison)

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News