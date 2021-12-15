Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has spoken about what made legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson such an exceptional boxer.

The former world champion was arguably to hardest-hitting puncher of his time and was somewhat an animal during his peak days in the 1990s.

Bizarrely, though, some boxing fans still think that Iron Mike is/was overrated.

However, Fury - who was given his first name because of the legendary boxer - recently said that Tyson was one of the greatest fighters of all time.

"A lot of people underestimate Mike Tyson’s speed as well,” Fury recently explained to Ring Magazine as he talked about previous heavyweight champions.

“Yes, it was the speed that was coming. It wasn’t like the one punch, ‘Ahh, what single slow punch.’

“It was fast and it was coming left up, right up, down, side to side. It was coming from all angles and he was very ferocious and speedy and he could knock a man out with either hand, as we have seen.

“And the fear factor as well, a lot of people going in [to the boxing ring] were already beaten by Mike Tyson.”

The Gypsy King was recently in the ring himself when he defeated Deontay Wilder for the second time in his career in their trilogy bout.

Fury could get back in the ring in the New Year against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, but things are up in the air as of writing this article.

However, Fury would also love to take on Mike Tyson, even if it's just an exhibition fight between the two heavyweight legends.

"I love watching Mike fight, his comeback was amazing and I would love to fight Mike in an exhibition,” he told iFL TV in September.

“If the fight with Dillian Whyte doesn’t happen, I would love to fight Mike in an exhibition.

“Tyson vs Tyson, past vs present, there is so much fun to have out there in this game.”

