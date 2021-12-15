Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that it is unlikely we are going to see a London Grand Prix on the calendar in the near future at the very least.

The sport has just brought a curtain down on a 22-race calendar and in 2022 it'll be even bigger with 23 races scheduled to take place.

There appears always room for new venues, though, and a London Grand Prix has been mooted regularly over the years with a view to taking the count of races Great Britain has on the schedule up to two.

However, it would appear the chances of seeing motorsport's finest charging around the streets of England's capital are slim to none as things stand, judging by what Domenicali has had to say on the matter:

“In life, I always say never say never, but we are not here to sell something that is not realistic,” Domenicali told Standard Sport.

“I would say we already have Silverstone with British support and a unique place. Coming to a city like London would be quite invasive and difficult for the community to manage it.”

“I wouldn’t go in this direction,” he said. “When you think of something so prestigious, you need to be in the heart of the city. Otherwise, you devalue it. I don’t think that is realistic to think in the short term this could happen.

“I see more of a possibility in the future is to have a fan demonstration within the city, but hosting a race in such an incredible city as London I don’t see is possible to happen, at least in the short term.”

