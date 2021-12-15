League of Legends 11.25 Patch Notes: Preview for Update Released

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The League of Legends 11.25 Patch is set to be released shortly and Riot Games has released a preview for what can be expected with the latest update.

The 11.25 Patch for LoL came as a surprise to players, with Riot Games originally stating that 11.24 would be the last for 2021.

11.25 is expected to finally be the last Patch of 2021, with Riot hoping that this will be the final changes they need to make in pre-season.

The biggest changes as part of this shocking update include nerfs and buffs to nearly a dozen Champions.

Gwen, Olaf, Kai’sa, Varus, and Pyke are set to be getting buffed in the latest update for the game.

Dr Mundo, Kassadin, Lux, Vayne, and Talon (only his jungle pick) are however set to be nerfed as part of the latest update.

The Patch is getting a worldwide rollout on Wednesday 15th December 2021, appearing without much prior warning from Riot themselves!

Here are the changes coming as part of League of Legends 11.25 Patch:

Champions



Gwen

Base health 550 ⇒ 590.

Olaf

Passive max attack speed 75% ⇒ 100%.

Kai’Sa

Passive on-hit damage 4-10 (+1-5) (+10-20% ability power) ⇒ 4-16 (+1-8) (+15-25% ability power)

Q damage ratio 40% bonus attack damage ⇒ 50% bonus attack damage.

W evolved cooldown refund 70% ⇒ 77%.

Varus

Passive attack speed duration 5s ⇒ 5-11 (levels 1-16).

W on-hit damage 7-11 (+25% ability power) ⇒ 7-15 (+30% ability power).

W stack damage ratio (+2% per 100 ability power) target’s max health ⇒ (+2.5% per 100 ability power) target’s max health.

Pyke

Passive ally regen 35% ⇒ 40%.

Q damage 85-285 ⇒ 100-300.

Dr. Mundo

Health regen 8 ⇒ 6.5

Q minimum damage 80-300 ⇒ 80-280.

Kassadin

Passive magic damage reduction 15% ⇒ 10%.

W bonus damage 70-170 ⇒ 50-150.

Lux

Q cooldown 11-9 ⇒ 11 at all ranks.

Q base damage 80-260 ⇒ 80-240.

Vayne

R bonus attack damage 35-65 ⇒ 25-55.

Talon

W monster mod 150% ⇒ 130%.

Runes

Glacial Augment

Heal and shield ratio 7% (per 10% health and shield power) ⇒ 9% (per 10% heal and shield power).

First Strike

Damage bonus 10% ⇒ 9%.

Skins

Arcane Ekko — 1350RP

Elderwood Rek’Sai — 1350RP

Elderwood Gnar — 1350RP

