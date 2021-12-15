Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

The former Barcelona and Manchester City striker has decided to hang up his boots after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

Aguero, 33, spent 10 years at the Etihad and established himself as one of the world's most lethal forwards over his career.

The former Argentina international, who is a close friend of Lionel Messi, scored a final day brace against Everton last season to break Wayne Rooney's record for the most goals scored for a single club in Premier League history.

But who are the other players who have scored the most goals for a single club in the English top flight?

Take a look at our comprehensive list, below...

10. Michael Owen (Liverpool) - 118 goals

One of several players on this list who were a part of England's 'Golden Generation', Owen became the first Englishman for 22 years to be named European Footballer of the Year in 2001. The last person before him to win the Ballon d'Or? Kevin Keegan. No Englishman has won it since which says it all really.

9. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) - 120 goals

From one club legend to another - Gerrard famously captained Liverpool to an incredible comeback victory over AC Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul back in 2005. He also won two FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 127 goals

After arriving at Leicester City in 2012, the Englishman has scored 156 goals across all competitions and helped fire them to Premier League glory.

Not a bad return for a player who cost just £1 million from Fleetwood Town.

7. Robbie Fowler (Liverpool) - 128 goals

Fowler, 46, made 266 top-flight appearances for the Reds, scoring 128 goals and adding a further 30 assists. It's no wonder then that they ended up calling him 'God' after his goal-scoring exploits.

6. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 147 goals

When Chelsea first signed Frank Lampard from West Ham for £11 million in 2004, fans weren't quite sure what to expect. Fast forward over a decade later and that seems like an absolute steal for a player of his calibre.

Lampard eventually left Stamford Bridge in 2014 but not before scoring 147 goals in 429 appearances in the league and is the club's all-time record goalscorer across all competitions.

5. Alan Shearer (Newcastle United) - 148 goals

If you ask any Newcastle United fan who is the best player in their club's history, they will all say the same thing, and really it's hard to argue otherwise.

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 166 goals

The true definition of a one-club man, Kane has at times quite literally carried Spurs by the scruff of the neck over the years thanks to the sheer amount of goals he has scored on a consistent basis.

More to the point, he's still only 28, so he still has plenty of time to replace Aguero at the top of this list - injury-permitting of course.

3. Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 175 goals

(To the tune of P.I.M.P. by 50 Cent):

"Now if you come on down to Highbury,

"You can see Thierry Henry,

"He is the best player you will ever see,

"Thierry -ierry Henry!"

Simply the best.

2. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) - 183 goals

'Wazza' as he is fondly called, Wayne Rooney is without a doubt one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League. Following two years at Everton including making his debut at the age of 16, Rooney made the move to Old Trafford.

He went on to write his name into the history books forever winning five league titles and the Champions League during his nine years under Sir Alex Ferguson.

1. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 184 goals

Who could forget Aguero's last-gasp rocket against Queens Park Rangers, which secured City's first league triumph in over half a century at the end of the 2011/12 campaign?

"AGUEROOOO!" reacted commentator Martin Tyler at the time.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Thanks for all the memories, Kun, and enjoy your retirement.

