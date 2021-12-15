Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Is this the worst snooker shot you have ever seen?

Snooker is a sport that can be played by anyone, if that's professionally touring around the world or down the pub after a few beers with your mates.

Most claim that snooker is a somewhat easy sport, but that's not always the case, as Gary Wilson found out at the Snooker World Championship.

Just a few weeks after Mark Selby won his fourth world title against Shaun Murphy at the Crucible, it was hard to forget the previous tournament's semi-final in 2019 which saw one of the most unforgettable moments in the sport.

The now 36-year-old Wilson had reached the last four of the competition for the first time in his life and faced the eventual winner Judd Trump.

Wilson was in the game, but then went down 17 frames to 11. However, people will not remember the score, but will indeed remember what Wilson achieved... or didn't achieve, to be more accurate.

The scores were level at 5-5 and the 11th frame was closer than people thought with Wilson only trailing 45-33.

Wilson's next shot would be an attempt to screw back onto the pink, only having three reds remaining.

With that, he managed to produce the funniest moment of the tournament by playing too much bottom cue and catching aim with the cue ball, completely missing the red ball altogether and sending the white straight into the pocket.

Met by gasps from the crowd, commentator John Parrott tried to cover Wilson's blushes, however, social media were not as forgiving.

BBC snooker reporter Shamoon Hafez even tweeted that Wilson's shot was the "worst shot ever." He's got a point to be fair.

Many fans joked that this was them playing snooker after one too many alcoholic drinks.

But for Wilson, the massive error to occur in the most famous snooker arena on the planet, in the semi-final, it would really take some beating.

