Barcelona striker and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from professional football.

During a press conference at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, the Argentinian confirmed he is hanging up his boots after recently being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football," Aguero said in front of a crowd that included current Barcelona boss Xavi and Man City coach Pep Guardiola.

Aguero, 33, was taken to hospital following a 1-1 draw against Alaves in October after suffering chest pains and breathing difficulties during the match.

It was later confirmed that he has an irregular heartbeat.

Aguero announced retirement at Camp Nou

"It is a very difficult moment," a tearful Aguero added. "The decision I have taken for my health; the problem I had a month and a half ago.

"I have been in good hands with the medical staff. I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on.

"I am very proud for my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five.

"I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows who I feel about City and how well they treated me there."

Man City legend

The forward joined the La Liga giants in the summer after a highly successful 10 years at Man City, during which he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals.

He scored 184 goals in 275 Premier League games, including that memorable injury-time winner against QPR that sealed the title in 2012.

Only three players have scored more goals in England’s top flight than Aguero, and he left with a handful of trophies including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

Pep: 'He's a special person'

Aguero’s impact at the Etihad Stadium was perfectly summed up by Pep Guardiola after his final league game for the club.

“We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. We can’t replace him," Guardiola told Sky Sports through tears.

The former Atlético Madrid forward made only five appearances for Barcelona, and his move to the Camp Nou never materialised into what both sides had initially hoped for.

Aguero watched his close friend Lionel Messi leave the club in August, and a calf injury delayed his debut until October.

It wasn't the end to his career that he would have hoped for - and he certainly wouldn't have expected to retire at the age of 33.

But nevertheless, Aguero has enjoyed an incredible career and will go down as one of the greatest finishers of his era.

