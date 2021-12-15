Back 4 Blood January 2022 Update: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Features, Campaign Updates, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Back 4 Blood are preparing to release their first update in January 2022 and we have all of the details that you will need to know regarding this upcoming patch.

Turtle Rock Studios recently revived the Left 4 Dead series under the Warner Bros Games umbrella with many fans picking up where they left off all those years ago.

Metacritic granted Back 4 Blood a score of 77 and accumulated a User Score of 5.5 from over 150 ratings. While it is not the best rating in the world, the developers have constantly been making in-game implementations to ensure the smooth running of Back 4 Blood.

Last month, we saw many adaptations in relation to the Campaign and new features introduced such as Offline Campaign and new Burn Cards.

Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about the Back 4 Blood January 2022 update.

Back 4 Blood January 2022 Update Release Date

At the time of writing, there is no official release date that has been confirmed by either Turtle Rock or Warner Bros.

Looking at some of the previous launch dates, it appears that patches have dropped on either the second or third Thursday of the month.

On this logic, we should see Back 4 Blood's update released on Thursday 13th January 2021 at the latest.

Of course, this is just speculation and we will update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for Back 4 Blood's January 2022 update have yet to be unveiled. The comprehensive list, as well as the respective sections listed below in their entirety in due course. Stick with us and stay tuned for more updates in the coming days and weeks.

New Features

TBC

Campaign Updates

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

