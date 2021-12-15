Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football.

At the end of October, Aguero was substituted during Barcelona’s home match against Alaves as he appeared to be struggling with breathing problems.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

In a press conference at the Camp Nou, Aguero said:

"I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health. That is the main reason for my decision, for the problem I had a month and a half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff that have done their best and told me that the best thing would be to stop playing."

It’s a sad way for such a legendary striker to finish their career.

The Argentine will go down in football history for being one of the most prolific forwards the sport has ever seen.

He’s written himself in Manchester City folklore, scoring THAT goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/2012 season to seal the club’s first league win since 1968.

Aguero went on to become the club’s all-time top goalscorer and a legend at the Etihad.

After 10 incredible seasons at Man City, he moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.

But his dream move turned into a bit of a nightmare as compatriot Lionel Messi soon left for Paris Saint-Germain, while an injury delayed his debut. Then, against Alaves, he experienced difficulties and it was the last time we’d seen him on a football pitch.

So, to celebrate Aguero’s incredible career, we want to test your knowledge on the Argentine.

How much do you remember about his career? Well, we’ve compiled 20 questions that will separate the casual Aguero fan from the hardcore Aguero fan.

The scoring system is:

0-4: Do you even know who Aguero is?

5-9: Must be a Man Utd fan

10-14: Not a bad effort

15-19: Well played

20/20: AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOO

Good luck.

The ultimate Sergio Aguero quiz: How much do you know about his legendary career?

1 of 20 Who did Manchester City sign Sergio Aguero from in 2011? Independiente Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Barcelona

