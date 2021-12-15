Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s matchday six in the Women’s Champions League.

And, Arsenal, Chelsea, Hoffenheim, Juventus and Wolfsburg are all battling it out to join those already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are through to the knockout stages, but who is going to join them?

GROUP A - Chelsea (11), Juventus (8), Wolfsburg (8), Servette (0)

Fixtures (Thursday December 16th): Wolfsburg vs Chelsea and Juventus vs Servette.

Probably the most exciting of the groups as three sides are still able to qualify top of the table.

Chelsea will go through as group winners if they avoid defeat against Wolfsburg, who themselves will go through if they better Juventus’ result against the WSL holders.

Juventus will guarantee a place in the knockouts with a win against Servette, but could also qualify with a point if Wolfsburg draw. They could even progress in defeat if the German giants lose.

Servette are without a point and unable to qualify.

GMSw Predictions: Chelsea (12), Juventus (11), Wolfsburg (9), Servette (0)

GROUP B - Paris Saint-Germain (15), Real Madrid (9), WFC Kharkiv (4), Breidablik (1)

Fixtures (Thursday December 16th): Paris Saint-Germain vs Breidablik and Real Madrid vs WFC Kharkiv.

Everything is settled in Group B, with PSG through as group-winners and Real Madrid guaranteed to finish in second-place.

Both Kharkiv and Breidablik are unable to qualify.

Whilst, PSG are playing for a 100% record in the group-stage.

GMSw Predictions: Paris Saint-Germain (18), Real Madrid (12), WFC Kharkiv (4), Breidablik (1).

GROUP C - Barcelona (15), Arsenal (9), Hoffenheim (6), HB Køge (0)

Fixtures (Wednesday December 15th): Hoffenheim vs Arsenal, Barcelona vs HB Køge.

After an impressive campaign, defending champions Barcelona are through as group winners and will look to make it six wins from six matches against HB Køge, who are unable to qualify.

Arsenal are all but through, but need to avoid defeat by five goals to qualify in second-place.

Hoffenheim need a five goal swing and a win to overtake Arsenal on head-to-head goals, after the Gunners ran out 4-0 victors in the reverse fixture.

GMSw Predictions: Barcelona (18), Arsenal (12), Hoffenheim (6), HB Køge (0)

GROUP D - Lyon (12), Bayern Munich (10), Benfica (4), Häcken (3)

Fixtures (Wednesday December 15th): Lyon vs Häcken and Bayern Munich vs Benfica

Both Benfica and Häcken are unable to finish in the top two.

This means it is a shoot-out between Bayern Munich and Lyon for top spot.

Lyon will finish first if they beat Häcken or if Bayern fail to win.

Meanwhile, the German side will win the group if they beat Benfica and Lyon lose.

GMSw Predictions: Lyon (15), Bayern München (13), Benfica (4), Häcken (3).

News Now - Sport News