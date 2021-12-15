Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is interested in bringing in internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, according to UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Hasbulla is best known for his content on TikTok and Instagram, producing popular videos surrounding mock MMA fights and pranks.

Hasbulla Magomedov has taken the world by storm over the last year, and the 18-year-old's mainstream appeal has now garnered the attention of WWE.

During a recent press conference in Moscow, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained that WWE wants to pay Hasbulla "big money" to have him involved with the product:

"WWE, wrestling, also want him to come to them somehow. They want to pay him some big money to get him in the ring. He’s got a lot of popularity abroad.”

WWE has looked to bring in several names with mainstream appeal over the last year, with both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul involved at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

It seems like this trend is set to continue, with WWE higher-ups clearly targeting Hasbulla Magomedov as someone they'd like to work with over the coming months.

As of right now, there is no word on what exactly WWE has planned for Hasbulla, and it's important to note that no reports have stated he's going to be coming into the company soon.

However, given the mainstream appeal he has and the undeniable popularity surrounding his name, it isn't too surprising to see that WWE is interested in securing his services.

For more on what the future has for Hasbulla and a potential run in WWE

Thanks to POST Wrestling for the transcription.

