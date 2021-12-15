Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was sad to watch as Barcelona forward and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old striker, recently diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, confirmed he was stepping away from the game during a press conference at the Camp Nou.

Aguero was found to have heart problems after struggling to breathe during Barcelona’s draw with Alaves in October. As a result, he’s been forced to retire just months after joining the club.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the forward, who signed up for a new challenge with Barcelona in the summer but also had to deal with Lionel Messi’s departure and a calf injury that delayed his debut.

However, Aguero can reflect on a quite terrific professional career.

He scored 379 goals in 663 games across spells at Independiente, Atlético Madrid, Man City and Barcelona, notching a further 41 strikes for Argentina.

And his place in Premier League folklore was secured when he scored that injury-time winner against QPR in 2012 to seal City’s maiden Premier League title.

1 of 20 Who did Manchester City sign Sergio Aguero from in 2011? Independiente Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Aguero treated City staff to expensive gifts

Aguero left the Etihad Stadium as a club legend, and his leaving gifts to staff show he had built many close relationships during his 10 years in Manchester.

Every member of staff at City’s first-team base was gifted either a Hublot or Tag Heuer watch, engraved with the words “Gracias! Kun Aguero”, The Athletic reported.

A rough calculation for these gifts was attempted. The Hublots retail for over £8,000, while the Tag Heuer’s cost at least £1,000. With more than 60 staff involved in first-team matters, the figure stretches to at least £60,000 and perhaps more closer to £100,000.

That wasn’t the end of Aguero’s generosity, however. He contributed a ‘significant amount’ - more than typically expected - to a cash pot that players hand over to support staff twice a year.

He also raffled off his Range Rover Evoque, the price of which starts at £32,115 on Land Rover’s website.

The lucky winner was one of City’s kit men, and a heartwarming video of the moment Aguero handed over the keys was shared on social media.

It was a lovely gesture from Aguero, who was a class act both on and off the pitch.

Happy retirement, Sergio.

Enter Giveaway

Man City 7-0 Leeds United | The Football Terrace

News Now - Sport News