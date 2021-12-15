Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.2.1: Patch Notes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marvel’s Avengers Patch Notes 2.2.1

Reassemble Campaign and Avengers Initiative

In Discordant Sound, the giant Klaw no longer fires his one-shot beam up to three times in a row, sometimes without indicators.

Stability improvements and crash fixes for the Discordant Sound Raid.

After completing the Forge or Control Room in Discordant Sound, the correct loading screen cinematic appears for all players when it previously didn’t play for some players.

When players take the elevator to the Forge in Discordant Sound, they no longer eject or clip through it.

User Interface

Spider-Man's Wrestler and Alumnus Outfits’ preview icons now match the actual outfit.

The Marketplace preview image for the Spider-Man Emote 'Aww Shucks' is now the correct one.

Combat

Spider-Man's Web-Repeater Skill description indicates that it can be used in air now.

Unlocking any Webbed Mastery Skill for Spider-Man no longer unlocks an additional Intrinsic Mastery Skill in the same position.

Iron Man no longer becomes invincible when failing to summon the Hulkbuster on uneven ground.

Art and Animation

[Xbox] The eyes and eyebrows for Captain America’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Outfit appear correctly on Xbox.

Gear, Challenges and Rewards

Players who previously unlocked Intel Outfits should now have them properly unlocked again.

Kate Bishop now gets a piece of Vibranium Payload gear at low Power Levels in the Corrupted Vibranium Event.

Known Issues and Workarounds

In Discordant Sound Raid, the bubble in the first puzzle area sometimes doesn't appear, blocking progress.

On rare occasions, players may get stuck after completing the campaign.

Players may load into unintended areas in the Discordant Sound Raid.

Performance issues on PS4/PS5.

