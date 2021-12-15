Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: New Leak Reveals Level 50 Sakura Tree Being Unlocked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is expected to be released in January 2022, but we’ve already seen a massive amount of leaks revealed to the player base ahead of the official release.

The latest leak indicates that the Sacred Sakura tree level will increase with the arrival of 2.4 Update and Enkanomiya.

The level cap increase would be extremely interesting for players who already utilize the Sacred tree, as it will open up new possibilities for those who have already capped to level 40.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sakura Tree getting a level increase following the release of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Sakura Tree Level 50 Cap Increased

Currently, players can donate 25 Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura tree to unlock a new level with some exciting rewards up to level 40. As noted, this will be changed with the latest iteration of the game, according to leaks.

The maximum level of the Sakura tree was originally extended to Level as part of the 2.2 Update. Since then, players have been exploring the Inazuma region fully and are awaiting the chance to get more rewards from the sacred tree.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha confirmed the leaks recently, noting on Twitter that: “The Sakura tree can be levelled to the max (Lv. 50) in 2.4.”

Interestingly, leakers confirmed the full list of rewards for levels 41-50 some time ago, but it has only just been leaked that the level 50 cap will be added as part of 2.4 Update.

Here’s the full list of 41-50 level rewards:

5 Fragile Resin

9,600 XP

500 Mystic Enhancement Ore

2.5 million Mora

30 Talent Books

5 Northlander Billets for Claymores, Polearms, Bows, Catalysts, and Swords

5 Crowns of Insight

20 Acquaint Fates

10 Intertwined Fates

4 Inazuma Shrine of Depths keys

It’s worth bearing in mind that actually getting all of the Electro Sigils in Inazuma is not that easy. This requires players to open almost every chest in the region, complete World Quests and find all Electrocoli!

