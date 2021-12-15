Arsenal vs Hoffenheim Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head & More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Women’s Champions League group stage reaches its conclusion this week, with Arsenal still yet to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona are already through as Group C winners, and the Gunners have a very good chance of following them as runners-up.

They must simply avoid defeat by five goals during tonight’s match against Hoffenheim at the Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion.

Hoffenheim need a five goal swing and a win to overtake Arsenal on head-to-head goals. If this was to happen, the German side would qualify for the quarter-finals in second place.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the mouthwatering clash:

Date

Hoffenheim will host Arsenal at the Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion on Wednesday, December 15th. Kick-off will be at 8pm GMT.

How to Watch

Arsenal’s clash with Hoffenheim will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe.

This game, along with the rest of the Women's Champions League, will also be streamed for free on DAZN's YouTube channel.

Team News

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson is still unavailable due to a hamstring injury, with Tobin Heath also on the sidelines with a calf problem. Malin Gut continues to recover from an ACL injury.

It is believed Caitlin Foord will be rested due to a fascia issue, dispute travelling to Germany with the squad. Noelle Maritz has stayed at home due to illness.

Hoffenheim have no discernable injuries, and are expected to field a full-strength line-up.

Arsenal Predicted XI: Zinsberger, Patten, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, Maanum, Walti, Parris, Little, McCabe, Miedema

Hoffenheim Predicted XI: Tufekovic, Wienroither, Buhler, Specht, Naschenweng, Dongus, Feldkamp, Hagel, Brand, De Caigny, Billa

Prediction

Arsenal have had a packed schedule in recent weeks, including the FA Cup Final and a Champions League clash against Barcelona at the start of the month.

The Gunners may be tired for this fixture, but they are still clear favourites to beat Hoffenheim, who are currently third in Frauen-Bundesliga.

The scoreline should be similar to the first group match between these two teams, which the Gunners won 4-0.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-3 Arsenal

Odds

At the time of writing, here are the latest odds for Arsenal and Hoffenheim to win outright:

Hoffenheim: 5/1

Draw: 15/4

Arsenal: 3/10

Head to Head

As this is Hoffenheim’s debut appearance in the Women’s Champions League, they have only played against the Gunners once before, in October.

As referred to previously, Arsenal won this fixture 4-0, with goals from Kim Little, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson.

