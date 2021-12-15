FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard Wilfried Zaha SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has a lot of promos going on around Christmas, and we have all the details you need to know around the Winter Wildcard Wilfried Zaha SBC that will be released in the very near future.

Zaha, who is a winger for Premier League side Crystal Palace, has yet to have a special card in Ultimate Team, and this Winter Wildcard would be a great upgrade on his current card which is 82 rated.

This is exactly the type of card that players want, as it is a card yet to have a special version, and this makes it fresher content, instead of some of the cards this season that have been released.

Many grew frustrated at the fact that EA Sports had players like Trent Alexander-Arnold in three different promos.

Read More: FIFA 22 Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League POTM SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Here is everything you need to know about the Wilfried Zaha Winter Wildcard SBC:

Release Date

As this is just a leak at the moment, we expect the confirmed SBC to go live this week on Friday 17th December 2021 at 6PM BST.

How to Complete

This Zaha Winter Wildcard SBC has been leaked on social media by @MitchTrading, and has got the FIFA community very excited. The leaks suggest that this special card will be 87 rated.

Sadly for now, due to this special card not officially confirmed and only being leaked, we have to wait until it is released to work out what squads will be needed to complete it.

There will be multiple different SBC’s you will need to complete in the game. Typically for a player this highly rated, it will take around two-four squads to complete with various different challenges and requirements. You will most likely need these sorts of players:

Ivory Coast Players

TOTW Players

Premier League Players

Price

For now we do not know the price of this Zaha card, but it should be around 100-200k.

When Zaha officially goes live we will be able to provide you with more details like what squads are needing to complete it and the official price of the card.

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Zaha card will cost you some money. If you have a squad that can link to a Premier League player, while still getting 100 Chemistry, then you must obtain this card.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News