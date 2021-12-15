Ross County vs Celtic Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A big clash in the Scottish Premiership gets underway tonight as SPFL giants Celtic face Ross County, and we have all the details you need to know ahead of kick off.

With the Hoops four points behind massive Old Firm rivals Rangers, they need to win this game and hope Rangers slip up this week.

Meanwhile, Ross County are in a relegation battle as they sit second bottom in the division. They are only above St. Johnstone on goal difference so they need to pick up more points as soon as possible.

Hopefully the two teams are ready for a big battle despite being on opposite ends of the table, and we should be ready for an entertaining spectacle.

Here is everything you need to know about Ross County vs Celtic:

Date

Celtic will be taking on Ross County on Wednesday 15th December 2021 at Victoria Park. Kick off will be at 7:45PM.

How to Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be frustrated to hear that Ross County vs Celtic will not be televised live on Sky Sports.

There is a live stream that you can watch, however. Scroll down to find out more details.

Live Stream

Ross County will be offering a Pay Per View option on RCFCTV. The PPV for this will cost £15 and it can be purchased prior to the match.

Team News

Ross County will be happy that they only have one injury problem as Alex Iacovitti will have to miss the game.

Meanwhile Celtic have six injuries, and will massively miss Christopher Jullien and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Ross County Predicted XI: Ashley Maynard-Brewer; Connor Randall, Keith Watson, Harrison Clarke, Jack Baldwin; David Cancola, Blair Spittal, Jordan Tillson; Harry Paton, Jordan White, Regan Charles-Cook

Celtic Predicted XI: Joe Hart; Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; James McCarthy, Liel Abada, Ewan Henderson

Head To Head

The two sides have faced each other 31 times. In these matches, Celtic have won 20, whilst Ross County have won five and there have been six draws.

Last Five SPFL Meetings:

25th January 2020: Celtic 3-0 Ross County

12th September 2020: Ross County 0-5 Celtic

23rd December 2020: Celtic 2-0 Ross County

21st February 2021: Ross County 1-0 Celtic

11th September 2021: Celtic 3-0 Ross County

Odds

Ross County to win: 11/1

Draw: 21/4

Celtic to win: 2/9

Prediction

With the two sides at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership, as well as the form of the two sides, we cannot see anything apart from an easy Celtic win.

Prediction: Ross County 0-3 Celtic

