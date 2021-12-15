Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Raiden Shogun Will Be a Weekly Boss (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is not expected to be added to servers until at least mid-February 2022, but we’re already seeing a huge amount of content leaked ahead of the patch.

The latest leaks for the Update reveal the inclusion of a new weekly boss in the game, which is expected to be Raiden Shogun.

Although some leaks have been proven to be spurious recently, it is believed that this one is legitimate!

Here’s everything you need to know about the recent leaks revealing that Raiden Shogun will be featuring as a weekly boss as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Raiden Shogun Leaks

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha confirmed that Raiden Shogun is set to be part of the 2.5 Update as a weekly boss.

They tweeted: £There will be a new weekly boss in 2.5, this information I'm relatively confident about.

“I have been given questionable info on what the weekly boss will be which will be in the reply to this tweet. Don't read the reply If you don't want to be spoiled for that.”

They also added: “Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats.”

There is currently no confirmation as to whether this will be the same boss fight as was seen in the Archon Quest or whether it will be something brand new to the game.

As noted, some of the recent leaks for the game have had to be retracted, specifically some from UBatcha.

Having said that, UBatcha remains one of the top leakers in the Genshin Impact community, and they have proven to be more right than wrong on several occasions, so it’s fair to assume that this leak regarding the new weekly boss is on point.

We’re expecting that there will be a ton of new content leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update, even before the Beta becomes available for players to get access to!



