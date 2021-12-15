Your Bizarre Adventure Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How to Obtain And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you are looking for freebies and rewards in Your Bizarre Adventures (YBA) on Roblox, then you have come to the right place as we have everything you need to know right here.

This RPG-style game allows players to join fighting gangs and learn special, strong and unique spiritual abilities called "Stands", with a variety of skins available.

The codes listed below will help you obtain some useful items such as Lucky Arrows, Rokas, Pure Rokas, Ribs, Hearts and many more objects.

These codes refresh each month so be sure to come back every four weeks to view the latest codes for YBA.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about free YBA rewards in December 2021.

YBA Codes December 2021

200kLikesBruh – Redeem code for 4x Rokas & 4x Arrows

600kLikesFTW – Redeem code for 1x Pure Roka, 1x Rib, & 1x Heart

Expired YBA Codes

LUCKY_420k_LIKES – Redeem code for a Lucky Arrow (Level 50 required)

YES150kSubs – Redeem code for Left Arm and Rib Cage of the Stains Corpse (Prestige 3 required)

80kSubsTHX! – Redeem code for a Mysterious Arrow and Rokakaka (Prestige 3 required)

100kSubsLesGOO – Redeem code for a Requiem Arrow and Pure Rokakaka (Prestige 3 required)

How to Obtain YBA Codes

It could not be easier for players to obtain their YBA codes. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can redeem them.

Open Your Bizarre Adventure

Go to the menu screen in the bottom right-hand corner

Look for the gear symbol to open Settings

Enter your YBA code in the blank text box required.

Enjoy your rewards!

It really is that simple! Please get in contact with us if we have made an error with any of the codes above. These rewards refresh on a daily basis and we want to ensure we are as accurate as possible on this.

Be sure to take full advantage of the freebies listed above and we will keep this article refreshed each month as new codes are revealed.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News