Sergio Aguero announced his retirement on Wednesday morning during an emotional interview at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

The Argentine was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) after suffering from discomfort during October’s match against Alaves.

"I have decided to stop playing professional football,” a tearful Aguero announced.

“It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health. That is the main reason for my decision, for the problem I had a month and a half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff that have done their best and told me that the best thing would be to stop playing."

It’s a sad end to an incredible career.

One consolation for Aguero is that he’s 33-years-old and has already enjoyed a legendary career.

He will forever be a Manchester City hero having become the club’s record goalscorer, helping them win five Premier Leagues.

But he’s not just a legend at City, he’ll go down in Premier League history.

During his 10 years in England, Aguero scored 184 goals - a tally that has seen him reach No.4 in the all-time Premier League goalscorers chart.

While there are three players ahead of him in that chart (Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole) Aguero is top of the table when it comes to goals-per-minute in the Premier League.

Using only players that have scored 30+ goals in England’s top-flight to prevent any Adam Le Fondre-shaped anomalies, Aguero comes out ahead of the likes of Shearer, Mohamed Sarah and Thierry Henry.

Check out the top 10 below (the number of total goals they've scored in the Premier League in brackets):

The best minutes-per-goal strikers in Premier League history

10. Alan Shearer - 147 mins per goal (260)

9. Diego Costa - 145 mins per goal (52)

8. Edin Dzeko - 142 mins per goal (50)

7. Robin van Persie - 140 mins per goal (144)

6. Luis Suarez - 139 mins per goal (69)

5. Harry Kane - 128 mins per goal (167)

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 128 mins per goal (95)

3. Mohamed Salah - 127 mins per goal (111)

2. Thierry Henry - 122 mins per goal (175)

1. Sergio Aguero - 108 mins per goal (184)

Aguero is not only winning but he’s absolutely smashing his competition with a goal every 108 minutes. That’s remarkable when you think about it.

It’s a record that looks set to stay for quite some time.

Salah and Kane have very similar goalscoring ratios but they’re still around 20 minutes per goal off the pace. It’s going to be very difficult for them to transform that ratio considering the number of goals they’ve already scored.

He may be retiring but Sergio Aguero is retiring as a legend.

