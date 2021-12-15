Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barclays £30 million investment in women’s football has left fans of the sport excited for the future.

The bank extended its sponsorship of the FA Women’s Super League to 2022-25 and will also become the title-sponsor of the FA Women’s Championship next season.

In addition, the record investment into women’s football in the UK will benefit the grassroots game, and supporters were quick to share their delight.

One fan said: “[This] is more steps in the right direction for women’s football.”

Whilst another Twitter User said: “This is great news!! Kudos to Barclays for including the Championship as well.”

The deal will see investment in the women’s game double to a record-high.

Kelly Simmons, FA director of women’s professional game, said: “Barclays have played a crucial role in the growth of women’s and girls’ football.

“It is excellent news that they are committing to a new record investment in the women’s and girls’ pyramid until 2025.

“The Championship plays a pivotal role in the ongoing development of the pyramid structure and the credible history and association to football that Barclays has will make the league even stronger.”

Will Brass, Premier League chief commercial officer, added: “Over two decades Barclays has demonstrated their support for football, both on and off the pitch.

“Together we share an ambition of creating opportunities at all levels and ensuring everyone is welcome to enjoy the game.”

Meanwhile, Sasha Wiggins, group head of public policy and corporate responsibility at Barclays, explained: “We're delighted to announce the agreements with the FA and Premier League at a time when we are celebrating our long term commitment to English football.

“Collectively we have been through extraordinarily difficult times over the last 18 months and over that time football has done much to help raise spirits and bring people together. Yet we are also aware that this is an important time to drive equity across the game.

“The doubling of our investment in women’s and girls’ football… is the right way to support the future of the game for everyone’s benefit.”

Whilst the investment across all tiers of women’s football has been welcomed, it is the news of the first title-sponsorship of the Championship in three years that was received particularly well.

One fan said: “That is awesome!! About time the WSL gets some respect and more funding.”

Meanwhile another tweet added: “Fantastic news. The continued investment and confidence [means] that women's football will keep going from strength to strength and inspiring young girls to take up football and create a dream.”

