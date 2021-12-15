Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to Sergio Aguero after retiring aged 33, wishing him 'all the best' for the future.

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer, 33, today announced he has decided to hang up his boots with immediate effect after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

Aguero won the Copa America alongside Messi during their time together playing for Argentina.

The Barcelona legend wrote on Instagram: "Pretty much a whole race together, Kun...

"We lived very nice moments and others that weren't so much, all of them made us more and more united and more friends.

"And we'll continue to live them together off the pitch.

"With the great joy of lifting the Copa America so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England...

"And the truth now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you love the most because of what happened to you.

"I'm sure you'll continue to be happy because you're a person who transmits happiness and those who love you will be with you.

"Now a new phase of your life starts and I'm convinced you're going to live it with a smile and with the illusion you put into everything.

"All the best in this new stage!!!

"I love you so much my friend, I'm going to miss being with you on the pitch and when we got together in the national team!!!"

Meanwhile, Man City star Kevin De Bruyne also had some kind words to say - calling his old partner in crime a club legend and 'one of the best strikers' to ever grace the beautiful game.

The Belgian wrote: "One of the best strikers ever!

"Want to wish you all the best for the future legend.

"See you soon."

