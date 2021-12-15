Chelsea: How well do you remember the women team's record-breaking year?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As the curtain begins to fall on 2021, we can look back at the incredible moments that unfolded throughout the world of women's football.

History was made, records were broken, and the sport itself reached new heights of much-deserved exposure.

One team who enjoyed an exceptional year was English giants Chelsea.

Spearheaded by the iconic Emma Hayes, the Blues went on to win the domestic quadruple for the 2020/21 season — securing the Women's Super League title, Continental Cup, FA Cup, and Community Shield.

By doing so, the Blues became the first English women's team in history to achieve such an accolade.

They also fell agonisingly short of clinching their first ever Champions League title — an experience they will no doubt draw upon this season as they return to attack the European stage.

Chelsea have two more fixtures remaining of 2021 before the new year dawns. They will face VfL Wolfsburg on Thursday, December 16th in the Champions League, before rounding off with their final WSL clash of the year against West Ham on December 19th.

Their first game of 2022 will see them host Tottenham Hotspur in the league on January 9th as they chase down Arsenal, who currently sit at the top of the WSL table.

As the final days of 2021 tick down, why not test your knowledge of Chelsea's glittering year with this quiz? GiveMeSport Women has put together 15 questions on the West Londoners' show-stopping last 12 months.

Whether you're a diehard Chelsea fan, a women's football fanatic, or just looking to complete some fun sporting trivia, play our quiz now and see how high you can score!

1 of 15 Chelsea were crowned Women's Super League champions once again in 2021 — how many league titles have they won in total? 2 3 4 5

News Now - Sport News