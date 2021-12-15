Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok DLC: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The creators behind Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have announced a massive DLC named the Dawn of Ragnarok and we have all the details around when this game will be getting released.

The gaming franchise has been a recent success, but in some of the latest games that they have released, there has been expansion packs to give players even more content than ever before.

Many in the gaming community are currently enjoying the DLC Crossover Stories which was released on Tuesday 14th December 2021, and with the exciting new content, it has got many very excited about the release of Dawn of Ragnarok.

Hopefully the upcoming expansion pack meets the expectations of the gaming community as they are at an all time high right now.

What is the Release Date for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok DLC?

Many are understandably very excited for the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion due to the fact that developers Ubisoft have promised that this is the best expansion yet.

This recent expansion was only recently announced, and we can get excited as this expansion pack is not too far away.

The Dawn of Ragnarok expansion goes live on Thursday 10th March, 2022.

As with every new DLC that arrives in Assassins Creed, there will be an abundance of new features to keep the gaming community engaged. Some of these features won’t be revealed until the DLC comes out.

With new characters, armour, missions and 35 more hours of gameplay, it will no doubt be worth getting as soon as it comes out.

Expansion packs are a huge part of the gaming world these days, and it means that developers can bring out a lot of new content for cheaper instead of bringing out completely new games which cost a lot of money.

No doubt over the next few weeks and months a lot more information around the content coming to the game will be revealed. Hopefully we are treated to some fan favourite characters like we have been in Crossover Stories.

