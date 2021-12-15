Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Scaramouche Return (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is not expected to be added to servers until at least mid-February 2022, but we’re already seeing a huge amount of content leaked ahead of the patch.

One of the latest leaks indicates that Scaramouche may be making a return to the game as part of the 2.5 Update.

The Fatui Harbinger has not been in the game for some time, although it is looking like we will see the return of the character next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recent leaks revealing that Scaramouche will be returning to the game as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Scaramouche Returns

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha recently confirmed that Scaramouche would be returning to the game, but they refused to confirm what it meant in terms of storyline implications, not wanting to spoil it for players.

They tweeted: “Scaramouche shows up again in 2.5 story, I don't want to spoil any details so I won't be expanding on it or the last tweet any further.”

The last time that Scaramouche was mentioned in Genshin Impact was in the 2.2 event Labyrinth Warriors.

During that event, Childe reveals that the Fatui lost contact with Scaramouche, who currently has Ei's Gnosis in his possession.

The actual last physical appearance from Scaramouche in Genshin Impact was part of Inazuma’s Archon Quest: Delusion.

During that quest, Scaramouche taunts the Traveler to get angry, before the Traveler eventually passes out.

It was later revealed that Yae Miko gave Scaramouche Ei’s Gnosis in exchange for the character’s life.

Some of the recent leaks for the game have had to be retracted, specifically some from UBatcha themselves.

Having said that, UBatcha remains one of the top leakers in the Genshin Impact community, and they have proven to be more right than wrong on several occasions, so it’s fair to assume that this leak regarding the return of Scaramouche is on point.

We’re expecting that there will be a ton of new content leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update, even before the Beta becomes available for players to get access to!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News