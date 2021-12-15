Bully 2: Release Date, Leaks, Platforms, Cancelled and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The original Bully game, known as Canis Canem Edit in the UK, was a cult classic title for Rockstar Games on PS2, but when will Bully 2 be released?

There have been rumours surrounding Bully 2 for some time, with fans hoping that Rockstar would release the game alongside the massively successful GTA franchise.

Over the years there have been rumours of the game being developed, cancelled, revamped and everything in-between.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bully 2, including the potential release date, rumours of a cancellation, platforms it may appear on, leaks and more.

Release Date

There is currently not an official release date for Bully 2, in fact, Rockstar has not even officially confirmed if the game is even going to be released.

Leaks

Writer Tom Henderson recently alluded to the game being ‘ready’ to go soon, with an announcement originally expected at the Game Awards 2021.

He wrote: “Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at #TheGameAwards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon.

“Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it.

“Some people saw a ‘Playable version’ just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).

“Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series.”

We will update this page as and when there are more leaks revealed to do with Bully 2!

Platforms

As noted, Rockstar has not confirmed that the game is in development, although leaks seem to confirm that it is (more on that later).

It would not be surprising to see the game released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with the Nintendo Switch being an unlikely option.

Cancelled

Previous reports indicated that Rockstar had considered cancelling the title, although this no longer appears to be the case.

Take-Two announced the cancellation of a project earlier in the year, and some fans believed this to be Bully 2, although this was never confirmed and remained a rumour.

