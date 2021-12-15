Gears of War 6: Release Date, Trailer, Protagonist, System Requirements and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gears of War 6 is the next instalment in the massively popular Xbox and Microsoft PC series and we have everything you need to know about its release.

Gears 5 left the story with a massive cliffhanger, and fans are hoping that they can get back into the action as soon as possible.

This is a story arch that has been going for quite some time, and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight, at least if Gears 6 is a major seller!

Here's everything you need to know about Gears of War 6, including the potential release date, trailer, protagonist, system requirements for PC and more.

Release Date

Right now there is not an official release date for Gears 6. The recent massive Nvidia leak stated that the game would be coming out in November 2022, but this is not confirmed as of yet.

The Coalition revealed in a blog post back in May 2021 that they would be moving to Unreal Engine 5, meaning that further releases would be some time off.

They noted that: “Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time.”

Trailer

There is currently no trailer released for the game, with the development still likely to be in the early stages.

We will update this page as and when there is an official trailer released for Gears of War 6!

Protagonist

There is no indication as to who the main protagonist will be for Gears 6, however, some fans are hoping that Marcus Fenix will be the main playable character for the latest iteration of the franchise.

System Requirements

With the actual game having not yet been officially revealed nor a release date being anywhere near close, we don’t have information on the System Requirements right now.

The game will be developed with the Unreal 5 engine, so we can expect to see some extremely high-end gear needed to run the next-gen game.

Just for reference, the specifications for Gears 5 are as follows:

Minimum Specifications

AMD FX-6000 series or Intel i3 Skylake CPU

8GB of RAM

AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU

Recommended Specifications

AMD Ryzen 3 or Intel i5 Skylake CPU

8GB of RAM

GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590 GPU

