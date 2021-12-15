Mario Odyssey 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Leaks and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mario Odyssey 2 will be the sequel to the massively popular Mario Odyssey game on Nintendo Switch, and we’ve got all the information that you need about the new title in the franchise.

The original Odyssey game saw players go to different worlds in pursuit of Bowser and Princess Peach, and it turned out to be one of the best games that Nintendo has released on the Switch thus far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mario Odyssey 2, including the potential release date, gameplay, leaks and more.

Release Date

We do not currently have an official release date for Mario Odyssey 2, however, we expect that it will be some time before the game comes to Switch in either late 2023-early 2024.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo makes the official announcement for Mario Odyssey 2 and when the game may be released!

Leaks

Amazingly, Mario Odyssey 2 may have actually been leaked back in 2019, although it wasn’t clear if this leak was true until December 2021!

A post was originally put up on 4chan where a user claimed that Sonic Frontiers was set to be released by Sega. Frontiers was officially announced at The Game Awards 2021, and it looks like the original leaks about Odyssey 2 may also be correct.

The original leaker noted that Luigi would be in the game and there would be 20 new locations for players to explore.

Whilst these leaks have not been officially verified, they are certainly worth considering as we get closer to the release of the next game in the franchise.

We’ll update this page as and when we get more leaks coming through for Mario Odyssey 2, hopefully, there will be a ton before the game releases!

Gameplay

There’s no indication as to what the gameplay will be like for Mario Odyssey 2, but it will likely be similar to that of the original Mario Odyssey.

Whilst the original game was similar to other Mario 3D platformers such as Super Mario 64, it also featured the Magic Cap system that became a massive hit with Nintendo fans.

We’ll probably be seeing a return of the Cap in Mario Odyssey 2, but that is not officially confirmed by Nintendo at this time.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo reveal officially how the gameplay will work for the new title.

