Following the controversial finish to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, supporters of Sir Lewis Hamilton have launched a petition that would see the Briton named world champion.

Max Verstappen was ultimately crowned victor of the 2021 Formula 1 season and outrage spread amongst Hamilton fans, who believed the 36-year-old was a victim of an injustice.

At the time of writing, the petition has amassed over 17,000 signatures, all from fans who are evidently disgruntled at the FIA's decisions during the final lap of the race, which they believe contributed to the Mercedes man's defeat.

Michael Masi, the race director during the controversial Grand Prix on Sunday, has come under intense scrutiny for his decision to allow just five of eight lapped cars to un-lap themselves during the Safety Car near the conclusion of the race.

Such was the impact of his decision, there have been calls for the Australian to be relieved of his duties.

Mercedes exercised their right to protest the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final classification, but were unsuccessful with their appeal.

The FIA have since stated that the ability to deploy and recall the Safety Car is ultimately given to the race director, and that Masi indeed does have the power to overrule written regulations.

Be that as it may, Hamilton fans are still up in arms and are refusing to accept the current outcome of the race.

The person who created the petition titled, “Overturn the decision of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Lewis should be the winner” said: “I believe justice was not served on Sunday December 12 2021, when the FIA stewards denied Lewis Hamilton his win of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. With less than one lap remaining, some lapped cars were allowed to pass the safety car, which does not comply with the rules of the F1 sport.

“If you are an advocate of justice, honesty an fairness, please sign this petition. Leaving this decision as it stands will send a very wrong message to youngsters and future racers.”

